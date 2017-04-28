It’s a wrap on Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘what a potent experience’

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a picture of entire cast and crew of Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Ayushmann Khurrana shares a picture of entire cast and crew of Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming romantic film, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Ayushmann took to Twitter and posted a picture of the film’s cast and crew to announce the wrap and called it a ‘potent experience’. Bhumi expressed, “A very beautiful experience comes to an end as we wrap Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.”

The film, which has been directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai is about the unusual journey of a couple, who are coming to terms with the erectile dysfunction of the husband. Just like his film Vicky Donor, Ayushmann’s this film yet again touches upon the less discussed topic, which is often referred as a taboo in the society. We have already witnessed the on-screen compatibility of Ayushmann and Bhumi in Dum Laga Ke Haishaa and we have no doubts that the two will yet again leave the audience impressed with their charm and acting skills.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham. In conversation with Deccan Chronicle, director Prasanna said, “I wouldn’t say it is a complete remake of KSS. It is an entirely new film with the same basic theme and soul. ‘Spiritual remake’ is the correct word for it.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Bhumi’s third film post her debut. She would also appear in Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha, while Aayushmann will next star in Meri Pyaari Bindu along with Parineeti Chopra.

Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film is set to hit the screens on 1 September.

