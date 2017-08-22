Would love to write with or for Priyanka Chopra: Amrit Dasu

Amrit Dasu says that Priyanka Chopra is doing a great job and she’s like a big inspiration for women and for men. Amrit Dasu says that Priyanka Chopra is doing a great job and she’s like a big inspiration for women and for men.

US-born R&B singer-songwriter and model Amrit Dasu says Indian actor Priyanka Chopra is opening doors for other Indian women in the West, and hopes that she gets appreciated for her work. The singer and songwriter of Indian descent says he would love to collaborate with the Quantico star. “Priyanka Chopra is doing a great job and she’s like a big inspiration for women and for men. She’s opening doors for other Indian women and I hope people appreciate what she’s doing because it’s not easy what she’s doing,” Amrit Dasu said.

He added, “It may look easy because that’s how good she is. With all the crazy things going on in the world, people should appreciate each other a little bit more every single day.” Amrit Dasu, who is getting praise for his new international single titled “Turn back time”, a collaborative release between Universal Music India and Universal Music Latin America’s dance and entertainment division Aftercluv, says Priyanka is an inspiration for many around the world. After her hit singles like Exotic and In my city, Priyanka came out with another song Young and free, composed by record producer Will Sparks, earlier this month.

“I didn’t even know that she was a singer until like recently but I know she’s done everything in her life. She was Miss World and she’s done over like 50 films and she’s the lead actor in a big American TV show and what else does she need. “I would love to collaborate with her but I would love to write with her or write her a song. But yes, she’s an inspiration,” Amrit Dasu said.

Talking about increasing the influence of Indian elements on foreign shores, the New Jersey-based singer said, “In the West, people are embracing other cultures, like you know yoga is pretty big here and Indian music is big here and Indian food is getting big here too. I think people are starting in the West to figure out what Indians have known for hundreds of years such as the medicines, the food, the flavours, the culture, the music, and the colours. It’s good to see that people are embracing the culture here.”

For Turn Back Time, Amrit Dasu has collaborated with reggae-dancehall recording artiste Charly Black. “The song was inspired by the producer’s marriage, he had gone through a divorce so he had written the song. It has a great, meaningful moment behind it. Charly brought the flavour and energy, he added the fire. Nobody can think of dancehall and not think of him. So it’s just that much better,” he said.

