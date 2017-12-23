Worst Bollywood films of 2017: From Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tubelight to Rangoon and Sarkar 3

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, no superstar could save their 2017. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, no superstar could save their 2017.

2017 has been a year of experiments and failure. Since the beginning, films were struggling at the box office and even films with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were turned down by the audiences, making them want to return money to producers and investors. If we take a look at the year, it is easy to conclude that this year has been nothing short of a disaster for Bollywood. Even though filmmakers tried their hands at concept-based films like Raabta or realistic films like Haseena Parkar, nothing seemed to have struck a chord with the audience.

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan starting off 2017, what else would one want? Well, the film did the unexpected. The film minted money at the box office, thanks to Shah Rukh’s fans, but as far as the story goes, the film was a disappointment. To add insult to injury, Shah Rukh’s gangster role was nothing to write home about and Mahira Khan’s potential was underused.

Rangoon: We all had high hopes from this film and perhaps that is the one basic reason why we all came out of the theater utterly disappointed. We loved Kangana Ranaut but it seems in order to glorify her, Vishal Bharadwaj forgot to pay dues to Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor who have given him his best – Haider, Omkara and many more. The tale fails to bring out the magic Vishal is known for.

Half Girlfriend: An adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, we already had our hopes low. But in the worst movies list, we can still give it a better place than the rest. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, the film fails to hold your attention. While Shraddha is disappointing, Arjun’s efforts are visible on screen.

Sarkar 3: A comeback of Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma’s jodi was supposed to hit the bulls eye but unfortunately, it was a dud at the box office. The Indian Express review Shubhra Gupta had mentioned, “The best that can be said about Sarkar 3 is that it is not as terrible as Not A Love Story, and, no, nowhere as ghastly as Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.”

Raabta: A much-awaited film of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, thanks to their rumoured relationship but it turns out that the film promises were as fake as the pair’s so-called bond that vanished into thin air after the film’s release. This film is a perfect example as to why Bollywood is incapable of pulling off a full-length film with a pair of lovers connecting, pulling apart and coming together again.

Tubelight: Salman Khan tried the hit formula that Kabir Khan applied in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor, usually seen in a macho avatar, played a not so bright character and people found the film unappealing. A film about brothers’ bond in the backdrop of war, Tubelight is a tubelight that never lit.

Jagga Jasoos: Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor coming back on the screens was a perfect way to promote the film. However, Anurag Basu’s musical attempt failed to hit the right spot. The film received mixed reviews but we guess “yehi umar hai karle galti se mistake.”

Munna Michael: Now, slow claps for the filmmaker who thought only getting Nawazuddin Siddiqui would suffice. Munna Michael would have been perfect if it was only Tiger Shroff flexing his muscles and dancing his way to glory.

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Imtiaz Ali’s films might not get straight to a point in the first watch but this film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma fails to get anywhere. The only thought you have is for Imtiaz as you want to ask the filmmaker – ‘Why?’

Haseena Parkar: This film is a perfect example that an actor cannot give a stellar performance by just gaining weight, that too just on the face. Shraddha Kapoor as Haseena Parkar, the sister of Dawood Ibrahim, was …. (Wait, we are trying to find a word here)

Nobody knows where the film went wrong because you waste almost 3 hours in finding the answer, expecting the film to take an interesting turn. And then you leave the theater.

Poster Boyz: A remake of Marathi film, this film, which starred Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Deol in the lead, is a perfect example of why every film is not worthy of a remake and why certain roles should not be played by Sunny Deol.

Lucknow Central: Starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, this film keeps you on the edge of your seat for the better part, but it is the film’s climax that deserve the worst climax award for sure. We do not really know when Bollywood would want to get away with happily ever after endings because the audience has for sure moved out of 90s.

