Worried about expectations from Raees: Rahul Dholakia

Rahul Dholakia said Shah Rukh Khan’s inputs helped him immensely while shooting for Raees. Rahul Dholakia said Shah Rukh Khan’s inputs helped him immensely while shooting for Raees.

National Award winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, whose forthcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is releasing on the same day as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil says he is not worried about the date clash of the two films as about the high expectations that audiences have of his film.

“As a director, the release date is not in my hand. So, I am not worried about ‘Raees’ and ‘Kaabil’ date clash, but people’s expectation,” Dholakia said here.

Also read | EXCLUSIVE Shah Rukh Khan: Raees is not sexy, he is real. Watch video

“From the day we launched the trailer, people started expecting something extra special from the film, and rightfully so. It is a larger than life film starring actors like Shah Rukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Kulkarni and some other fine actors of our time. I just hope we match that (expectation) and people love the film,” he added.

After 150 drafts, five years of hard work and on location shooting in Gujarat and Dubai, “Raees” is ready to be out on January 25. The film also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The movie is about a bootlegger and his run-ins with the police and political powers.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Dholakia said Shah Rukh’s inputs helped immensely.

Sharing one memorable incident, he said: “There is a nice romantic scene where Raees holds Aasiya (Mahira) up and turns her around. So, Shah Rukh suggested taking it in a speedy frame and I agreed to that. After taking the shot, I checked the monitor and said, ‘Isn’t it too filmy?’

“I heard a voice from behind, and Shah Rukh said, “We’re making a film only’. We actually kept that on final edit and it’s a beautiful scene.”