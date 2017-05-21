Working with Vishal Bhardwaj will be challenging: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will recast their on-screen magic in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie. Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will recast their on-screen magic in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie.

Deepika Padukone is teaming up with director Vishal Bhardwaj in his next and the actress says it will be extremely challenging to work with the critically acclaimed filmmaker. Deepika will reunite with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan for Bhardwaj’s as-yet-untitled production to be directed by Honey Trehan and will be co-produced by Bhardwaj, Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor.

Bhardwaj said in an interview that “Launching him as a director after Abhishek Chaubey gives me deep joy. He will make a fine director. Deepika has been asking me to write a script for her for a long time. She heard this script and loved it. We are in an advance stage of discussion with her,” said Bhardwaj.

“I haven’t worked with him yet so I can’t talk much. But as an audience, I can say it is fascinating to see the kind of films he does. As an actor, I would love to work with him. It will be extremely challenging and very exciting to be working with him,” Deepika says.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan comes together for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. Expect Piku magic again

In the movie, Deepika will reportedly play mafia queen Rahima Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi, while Irrfan will portray a local gangster, who is in love with her and helps her in her mission to eliminate Dawood Ibrahim.

The movie is based on a book by Hussain Zaidi who was a former investigative journalist-turned-author. The book is titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai and the movie will be based on one of the chapters from it. Bharadwaj has already bought the rights to the chapter. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress, who was recently praised for her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

The period drama film also featuring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is set to release on November 17.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd