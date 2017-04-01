Working with Sanjay Dutt super amazing, says Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari feels she is working with an amazing team while shooting for Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi. Aditi Rao Hydari feels she is working with an amazing team while shooting for Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has described the experience of working with Sanjay Dutt in Bhoomi as super amazing. “‘Bhoomi’ is going great. It has been very intense. It is a difficult film but at the same time it has been amazing. Working with Sanjay Dutt has been an amazing experience, I’d say super amazing experience,” Aditi said here on the sidelines of an event.

“The team I am working with is really great. The work we are doing is tough, yet amazing,” she added of the Omung Kumar directorial.

Bhoomi recently made headlines as Sanjay suffered an injury during the shooting of an action sequence. But he completed the shoot nevertheless. The actress said: “He was injured, but Sanjay is a real hero. When he got hurt, the next minute he was up and finishing the shoot. He was shooting an action scene. He is really amazing. He shot an entire action scene in just one take. We have just finished one schedule and soon will start the rest of it.”

The film is slated to release on August 4. It is a revenge drama that revolves around a father-daughter relationship.

Aditi will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic-drama Kaatru Veliyidai. Talking about the film the actor said, “It’s a very special film. My life-long dream to work with Mani Ratnam has come true.” She went on to add that to work with the Roja filmmaker was like “taking a booster shot of vitamin”. “It was nourishing,” she added. Paired with Karthi, she plays a doctor in the film. Produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film is slated for release on April 7.

