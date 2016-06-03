Working with directors who are wannabe actors difficult: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda says it becomes difficult when the filmmakers are “wannabe” actors. Randeep Hooda says it becomes difficult when the filmmakers are “wannabe” actors.

Randeep Hooda says it is easier to work with directors who are also actors but it becomes difficult when the filmmakers are “wannabe” actors.

Randeep will be next seen in “Do Lafzon Ki Kahani”, helmed by actor-director Deepak Tijori.

“It is better if he is an actor because he knows what actors go through. I’ve always liked directors who are actors as well. It’s always an advantage,” Randeep told reporters when asked if it is an advantage to work with directors who are also actors.

The “Sarbjit” star, however, feels that it can be a disadvantage too as the filmmakers sometimes have an actor within themselves.

“The disadvantage is when directors have not been actors but are wannabe actors. That is difficult. They haven’t done acting but they have an actor within,” he said.

“Today anybody can do anything. They can sing too, with help of self tuning,” Randeep added.

The actor was speaking at the second trailer launch of “Do Lafzon Ki Kahani” last evening.

In the romantic-drama, the 39-year-old actor had to beef up for the role of a Mixed Martial Arts fighter and says the process was extremely gruelling.

“Transformation for this film was more difficult. Two hours in the morning (I used to practice) mixed martial arts, two hours in the evening body building. I used to take pain killers.”

Ranedeep shot the movie before filming his recent “Sarbjit” where he had to lose a lot of weight, which the actor says, he wouldn’t advice anyone to do.

“My sister helped me a lot. I wouldn’t want anyone to try this at home. To lose and gain 30-kg of muscle mass in a year is not healthy at all. I am still not fully healthy today,” he said.

“I wouldn’t advice anyone to try this…To lose that for ‘Sarbjit’ was heartbreaking. Everyday when I was losing this muscle I used to look at myself in the mirror…It was very hard,” he added.

The film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, is scheduled to release on June 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App