Working with Deepak Dobriyal again was great: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been raving about her experience of working in "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", and she says it was especially a delight to team up with Deepak Dobriyal again.

Updated: November 9, 2015 4:58 pm
"Deepak Dobriyal helped me in a lot of scenes while working with him in 'Delhi-6' and appreciated my work. We had a lot of scenes together in this film as well," Sonam Kapoor said.
“I had the best time working with such a wonderful team, especially working again with Deepak Dobriyal after ‘Delhi-6’. Deepak helped me in a lot of scenes while working with him in ‘Delhi-6’ and appreciated my work. We had a lot of scenes together in this film as well,” Sonam said.

“Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, releasing on Thursday, stars Salman Khan in the lead.

