Working with Deepak Dobriyal again was great: Sonam Kapoor

“Deepak Dobriyal helped me in a lot of scenes while working with him in ‘Delhi-6’ and appreciated my work. We had a lot of scenes together in this film as well,” Sonam Kapoor said.

Actress Sonam Kapoor has been raving about her experience of working in Sooraj Barjatya’s “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, and she says it was especially a delight to team up with Deepak Dobriyal again.

“I had the best time working with such a wonderful team, especially working again with Deepak Dobriyal after ‘Delhi-6’. Deepak helped me in a lot of scenes while working with him in ‘Delhi-6’ and appreciated my work. We had a lot of scenes together in this film as well,” Sonam said.

“Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, releasing on Thursday, stars Salman Khan in the lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App