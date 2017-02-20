Working with Amitabh Bachchan was always on my wish list: Esha Gupta

After Ileana D’Cruz turned down the offer to do Aankhen 2 the makers roped in Esha Gupta to play the lead role and she was all the more excited to be working with Big B. After Ileana D’Cruz turned down the offer to do Aankhen 2 the makers roped in Esha Gupta to play the lead role and she was all the more excited to be working with Big B.

Actress Esha Gupta is on cloud nine as she is set to share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in an upcoming film Aankhen 2. After Ileana D’Cruz turned down the offer to do Aankhen 2 the makers roped in Esha to play the lead role and she was all the more excited to be working with Big B. “I had a wish list that I so wanted to do a film alongside Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Especially after watching ‘Pink’ I was even ok to do a small role with him in a film. I am star struck and I am open about it.

“Amit sir is the epitome of acting. He is one person people will listen to and watch his work as well,” Esha told PTI. The Jannat 2 actress says she immediately gave her nod for the sequel to the 2002 thriller when producer Gaurang Doshi approached her. “It’s a no brainer to say yes because the moment he gave me the narration I was blown away. I am in the lead with all the men around in the film, I am the one holding the film so I was all the more excited to do it.”

Currently, the dusky beauty is working on Milan Luthria’s “Baadshaho” and will soon begin prep work on Aankhen 2. “I will start my training for ‘Aankhen 2’ after March 10. We will be doing workshops, readings and all from March.” The model-actress is excited to be shooting in a casino for the heist drama film. “The shoot begins from April 17. We will be travelling to South Africa and the film will be shot inside the casino. The film is of that level,” she said.

Besides Bachchan and Esha the film, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.