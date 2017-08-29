Working with Akshay Kumar has always been a great experience: Director Suneel Darshan

Suneel Darshan directed Akshay Kumar in films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, Talaash: The Hunt Begins… and Mere Jeevan Saathi. Suneel Darshan directed Akshay Kumar in films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, Talaash: The Hunt Begins… and Mere Jeevan Saathi.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who directed Akshay Kumar in films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, Talaash: The Hunt Begins… and Mere Jeevan Saathi, says the National Award winning actor is very disciplined and fun loving as a person.

To celebrate Akshay’s 50th birthday on September 9, Zee Cinema is hosting “Shanivaar Ki Raat Akshay Ke Saath”. It will showcase four of Akshay’s films “Jaanwar”, “Andaaz”, “Ek Rishtaa” and “Dosti: Friends Forever”.

“Working with Akshay has always been a great experience. He is disciplined and fun loving at the same time,” Suneel said here on Tuesday.

“(After 15 flops at the box office) Akshay made a comeback with ‘Jaanwar’, strengthened his position with ‘Ek Rishtaa’ and skyrocketed after ‘Andaaz’. I have launched many newcomers like Karisma Kapoor, Miss Universe Lara Dutta, Miss World Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor opposite Akshay Kumar.

“I am excited to see the audience’s response. It is the same feeling one gets when a film is about to hit the theatres. I am hopeful of receiving greater adulation than we did during the theatrical release,” he added.

