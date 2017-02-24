Working with Aamir Khan for Secret Superstar was a dream come true: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi will be scoring the music for Secret Superstar, which is produced by Aamir Khan. Amit Trivedi will be scoring the music for Secret Superstar, which is produced by Aamir Khan.

After a smashing performance in Dangal, Aamir Khan surprised his fans when he announced his next project as a producer, Secret Superstar. While a lot has been spoken about it, very few people know that the music for the film is being composed by the hit-maker Amit Trivedi. In an exclusive conversation with http://www.indianexpress.com, Amit shared his dream come true experience of working with Mr. Perfectionist. “Secret Superstar is one of the most amazing projects I have worked on. Working with Aamir Khan was a dream and it came true. He is the most amazing person to work with. After Secret Superstar, I am working on PadMan by R Balki, which stars Akshay Kumar. It’s going to be an exciting year,” said Amit.

Often, we have heard that Aamir has taken keen interest in different venues of movie making. He always has inputs and suggestions related to the film. Talking about his involvement in the music, Amit said he gets into every tiny detail about his film, which is quite impressive about him. “He gets into each and every section of filmmaking. He is a very smart guy. He gave his inputs in the music too.” Well, we just can’t wait to listen to the two perfectionists coming together for a project.

Meanwhile, the Udta Punjab composer said that scoring music for a film is always team work. “The composing process in Hindi cinema is a collaborative project between a director, lyricist and the music composer. So, everybody has to follow the director’s vision, script and the narrative.” He adds that this kind of music is the one that challenges him. “There is a definite demarcation between art and commercial cinema. Commercial cinema has romantic, sad or item songs but alternate cinema, which personally is my favourite, throws the maximum challenge your way, making you stay away from norms. I enjoy challenging myself the most.”

But beyond being commercially successful and presenting meaningful songs to the music lovers, Amit has a bigger dream in life. The ‘Pashmina’ singer says that in our country differently-abled individuals are very talented and he wants to uplift them to share the stage with artistes like him and others.

He said, “I have seen amazing people who have amazing talent but because of the situation they are in, they don’t get the kind of platform they deserve. For me, they are stars and they should be given that status. They are extremely powerful.”

On an ending note, the composer who performed at the Riders Music Festival by Red Fm, said that the only thing that he ever wants to try is to “explore a quintessential item song. I don’t know how it would be but I think it will be interesting.” Well, we cannot wait for that to happen. Meanwhile, we have many reasons to watch this Aamir Khan’s film, starring Dangal girl Zaira Wasim.

