Work on the script of Crack is on: Neeraj Pandey

Director Neeraj Pandey is busy working on the script of his much-delayed film Crack but is not sure when the movie will go on floors. In November 2016, Akshay had announced on Twitter about doing another project with Neeraj titled Crack which was to release on Independence Day this year. He had also shared the first look of the film which showed a broken pair of spectacles.

However, due to some reasons are best known to the makers, Crack got delayed and rumours of the film being shelved were doing the rounds. “We are working on the script of ‘Crack’ right now. Once the script is ready we will begin (shoot),” Neeraj told PTI. Ask him if the film will go on floors this year or next year the director says, “Let’s see. I won’t say anything till the script is locked.”

Refuting the rumours Akshay had cleared the air last month on social media that Crack will happen. Akshay and Neeraj have earlier collaborated on movies like Baby and Special 26. Neeraj was also one of the producers of Rustom.

Also, the director-actor duo will collaborate for Baby 2. Talking about the status of the film, the” “M S Dhoni: The Untold Story” director said, “We are working. We will have a gap between the two films (referring to Baby and Baby 2). Maybe it will take some more time (to go on floors).” Neeraj is all excited about his upcoming project Naam Shabana. The action spy thriller stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on March 31 this year.