Won’t make Aashiqui 3 for the sake of it, says Mohit Suri

His movie Aashiqui 2 enjoys a massive fan following even today, but filmmaker Mohit Suri says he will not come up with a third part without the right script. Aashiqui 2, directed by Suri, had Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. There were reports that Bhatts were gearing up for a third part with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia.Mohit, who is currently busy promoting Half Girlfriend told PTI, “It’s a loved franchise but it should come back for the right reason, which is the script. I would’ve made Aashiqui 2 even if it would’ve been called ‘RJ ki ek love story’. I wanted to make the film badly and tell the story.

“You shouldn’t make a film because you want to capitalise on a title. You can get the film to the audience but you can’t make them like it. I can lose everything I built with ‘Aashiqui 2’ by making a bad ‘Aashiqui 3’,” he adds. Half Girlfriend is scheduled to release on May 19.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor who will next be seen in Half Girlfriend revealed that he hasn’t read a Chetan Bhagat book. “I have never read a Chetan Bhagat book in my life. But yes, I have worked on two films adapted from his novels. I think I never faced any problem on that because none of my directors suggested me to read them and those scripts were pretty substantial for me to understand the character. Since in both the films, Chetan was a part of the scripting process, I am sure he kept the essence of the character,” Arjun told IANS.

