Wonder Woman 2 confirmed by makers. Will Gal Gadot reprise her role?

Here’s some good news for the fans who have been awaiting the announcement of Wonder Woman 2. Warner Bros confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 will indeed be happening and revealed the same during ongoing Comic Con 2017 in San Diego, reported Entertainment Weekly. The news of a second part has been doing rounds for quite some time. Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine has not only smashed several box office records but has also won hearts of millions of fans from across the world.

EW also reported that Gal will reprise her role of Diana Prince while Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor. Chris Pine’s return may surprise many fans as he was shown dying in a plane crash in the first installment. Earlier, director Patty Jenkins also suggested that movie might be happening. “The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right. I realized that Wonder Woman 2 is its own great movie. I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2. It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love,” Patty had told EW.

Gal was attending San Diego’s Comic-Con to promote her upcoming movie Justice League that also stars- Ben Affleck (Batman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Mamoa (Aquaman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg). Gal teased her fans when she shared an instagram post with co-stars Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller before heading for Comic-con. “Ready or not here we come . . . ” Gal captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Gal got the loudest cheer from fans among DC superheroes gathered at annual Comic-con. Fans were also shown a teaser of Wonder Woman 2. No other detail was disclosed about the movie.

