Wonder if profit sharing for actresses will ever be a reality: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s statement comes days after there were reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly ventured into profit sharing with ‘Jazbaa’ though the actress remains tightlipped on the issue. And now Kangana, who is riding high on the success of ‘Queen’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, has also increased her fees to Rs 11 crore.

Actor-producer Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in ‘Rangoon’, said that profit sharing for female actors is a distant dream at the moment. “I wonder if profit sharing of any kind is ever going to be a reality. We need transparency for that. There is still some murky areas and not everything is that transparent. I think it is a very fair economic situation and depends on project to project.”

Saif Ali Khan, whose recent release Phantom has earned Rs 33 crore in opening weekend, however does advocate giving a larger share of money to actresses if their film makes profits.

“If the actress is headlining a film and selling of the film is on her name and if the film makes a certain amount of money then she is entitled to a lion’s share. But I still feel unfortunately we are a bit male-centric. I would love that to change and have more equality and power for these girls, as they are phenomenal. They have got a lot of talent and presence and they certainly deserve more. But ultimately, they will only get what makes economic sense as this is the most fair business in the world,” he said.

