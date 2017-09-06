Women’s Commission chief refutes Kangana Ranaut’s claims of commission being biased and injust

Kangana Ranaut accused Women’s Commission of being fake and biased on Rajat Sharma-hosted Aap Ki Adalat. Kangana Ranaut accused Women’s Commission of being fake and biased on Rajat Sharma-hosted Aap Ki Adalat.

Among those whom Kangana Ranaut attacked on Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat was Maharashtra’s Women’s Commission. The Simran actor accused the statutory body, which works towards the rights of women in India and provides a voice for their issues and concerns, of being biased and saleable in the hands of rich. While almost everyone including Apurva Asrani, Aditya Pancholi, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Adhyayan Suman reacted on Kangana’s claims, it was only Women’s Commission whose reaction was much-awaited as her comments tarnished the image of the institution on national television. And now, finally the chief of Maharashtra State Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar has refuted the claims saying they were never approached by Kangana in the first place.

Kangana on the show said, “When Hrithik threatened to leak all my pictures and videos if I didn’t apologise to him, Vishal Bhardwaj with whom I was working with at that time advised me to approach Women’s Commission for help. He said if the pictures went public, I will be affected mentally and emotionally. I took his advice and my sister Rangoli called Gurmeet Chadda (who is the head in Mumbai). On hearing my story, Gurmeet got all excited about it since it was a high profile case. But after two days I got a call from Gurmeet who sitting at Rakesh Roshan’s office and says he is my dear friend. I hate Women’s commission from that day. Yeh logg dhongi hain saare. (All of them are cheat)”

Narrating her side of the story, Vijaya Rahatkar in a series of tweets wrote, “Deeply disturbed by Ms.Kangana Ranaut’s irresponsible statement where she has made grave allegations against the Women’s Commission. Neither has Ms.Kangana Ranaut ever approached Women’s Commission nor is Gurmeet Chadda associated with MSCW in any way.” In her last tweet, the chairperson added, “MSCW is fully committed to the cause of women in distress. Unfortunate that Ms.Ranaut has chosen to project us wrongly.”

Defending her sister, Rangoli replied to the tweets saying, “Dear mam u r a year late to dis Gurmeet is the VP f Mahila congres and she said she’s also relatd to woman comission. After her meeting with Mr. Rakesh Roshan she told me woman comission can’t help us. What are we suppose to do in this situation city is flooded with Gurmeet Chadda’s hoarding as a great saviour of woman. she’s a big name ws givn to us by some influential ppl.”

On Tuesday, Apurva Asrani, Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman also narrated their side of the story and Aditya even said he will sue Kangana for maligning his public image.

