Women’s Day 2018: Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs wish fans

Women’s Day 2018: Bollywood celebrities wish fans. Women’s Day 2018: Bollywood celebrities wish fans.

While the whole world is celebrating International Women’s Day, our Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish fans. Anushka Sharma shared a childhood click of the actor celebrating the day and wrote, “From that day on to now, I’m free and strong and all thats me, for the people who just let me be … #HappyWomensDay to all those women who feel like this and men who help pave their way ! #dancetoyourownbeat #beoriginalbeyourself.”

While Vidya Balan shared a video wishing fans, Shilpa Shetty shared a note which read, “When God chose a WOMAN over a MAN to carry forward his work of bringing life on earth. He/She recognised the strength and abilities in “US “way before. What could be more empowering than that!? We don’t need a “day” or people to celebrate us! Recognise your strength and Uncelebrate women’s day! Celebrate yourself everyday.👊🏼💪🙏😇 #uncelebratewomensday #celebratewomeneveryday #strength #Nevergiveup #empowered #ShilpaKaMantra.”

Neetu Kapoor shared a click with her daughter and granddaughter and wrote, “Sooooper doooper Women’s day to all the wonderful beautiful women 🌸💕.” Dia Mirza too shared a few clicks and wrote along, “Challenge every custom, culture, stereotype, myth that creates/reinforces inequality. The world needs SISTERHOOD. Let’s work together. Support, lift, love one another ❤ #PressForChange #IWD18 #WomensDay #SheInspiresMe #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao.”

Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a click with late Sridevi and wrote, “Woman’s day is everyday!!! But today I’ll remember a woman who gave me a childhood joy like no other! I lost touch with her when I grew up but the fat child in me had a silent approval of India’s first female superstar! My mom will always b my biggest hero but this woman’s day is for that hero who first showed me ‘ strong women support women( even if she is much younger) #ripsridevi #ladysuperstar.”

See all posts of our powerful female celebrities on Women’s Day:

Behind every magnificent feat, is a group of strong, hardworking women. I want to take a minute to commend the entire Rheson team, and all you other fabulous women out there, for doing what you do and doing it so well. Happy Women’s Day! #NoRhesonICant @WeAreRheson pic.twitter.com/Y0TaRDM8vx — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 8, 2018

#HappyWomensDay to all you lovely ladies, and kudos to all the women whose achievements in the past year brought immense pride to the nation 👊🙌👍 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 8, 2018

Not only these ladies but a few male actors too shared their wishes. Ajay Devgn shared a click of his mother and wrote, “The first woman in my life who taught me well! To all mothers, daughters, better halves & sisters everywhere… You are celebrated everyday!.”

Amitabh Bachchan too shared pictures of the women in his family. He tweeted, “T 2736 – On International Women’s Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat.”

Varun Dhawan tweeted, “WHO RUN THE WORLD – GIRLSSSS . Happy #InternationalWomensDay. I hope we realise we don’t need a day to remind us to respect women because we need to do it everyday.”

Madhur Bhandarkar also posted on Twitter, “I’ve always been touched by the commitment, dedication & struggle that a woman goes through as a individual, mother, sister, wife, daughter to survive and I’ve tried to signify it through my films & will continue to do so. My respect & gratitude 2 every woman. Happy #WomensDay🙏.”

See more Women’s Day posts of our celebs here:

T 2736 – Empower our girls !! Support #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao ensure all girls in your community have access to the same health care as boys. #IWD2018

#BetiHaiToJahanHai pic.twitter.com/awGVJuv6xY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2018

T 2736 – On International Women’s Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat

Video link: http://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK and this my Personal commendation :http://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG pic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018

T 2736 -and this my Personal commendation :http://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG … pic.twitter.com/ZZaG48gTqz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018

WHO RUN THE WORLD – GIRLSSSS . Happy #InternationalWomensDay. I hope we realise we don’t need a day to remind us to respect women because we need to do it everyday. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 8, 2018

I’ve always been touched by the commitment, dedication & struggle that a woman goes through as a individual, mother, sister, wife, daughter to survive and I’ve tried to signify it through my films & will continue to do so. My respect & gratitude 2 every woman.

Happy #WomensDay🙏 pic.twitter.com/TBJPqNUuDp — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 8, 2018

I think it’s kind of insulting to women to just have one day in the year as a Women’s day because it then seems as if all the 364 other days are Men’s days #HappyWomensDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2018

A woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture n transform! Remind urself everyday that “YOU ARE SPECIAL” ❤ #HappyWomensDay to all u lovely women 😊 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) March 8, 2018

A woman brought you into this world so you have no right to disrespect one. #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/5zeYnqZMeS — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 8, 2018

We too wish all ladies a Happy Women’s Day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd