Women’s March: Priyanka Chopra, Nargis Fakhri, Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star Zhu Zhu stand in support. See pics

Hundreds of thousands of women, supported by a smaller number of men, gathered in dozens of cities across the world on Saturday to march in opposition to US President Donald Trump the day after the maverick Republican took office. Thousands of women from across the US, many wearing bright pink hats, today poured in the nation’s capital to protest against Donald Trump’s allegedly anti-women views, just a day after the billionaire Republican was sworn in as 45th US President. A support on the same can also be seen at the social media accounts of our global star Priyanka Chopra, Nargis Fakhri and also Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star Zhu Zhu.

Priyanka took to Twitter to express her sadness at not been able to go for the march, and posted, “So proud of all my sisters and the men that are at the #WomensMarch I’m so upset I couldn’t go. #girllove #womensrightsarehumanrights,” Nargis Fakhri reposted a series of images from the protests.

With banners and posters like “women rights are human rights,” hundreds and thousands of women protesters poured in downtown Washington, and were joined by several lawmakers including Indian-American Ami Bera. The Washington march, expected to attract around one million people, was just one of a series of marches planned across major world capitals like London, Sydney and Tokyo, to raise awareness on women’s and civil rights, seemingly under threat in Trump presidency.

Salman’s upcoming film, Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight’s leading lady, Chinese star Zhu Zhu also reposted an image from this Washington DC’s protest.

Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nargis Fakhri and Zhu Zhu’s posts on Women’s March:

So proud of all my sisters and the men that are at the #WomensMarch I’m so upset I couldn’t go. #girllove #womensrightsarehumanrights — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 22, 2017

The Women’s March on Washington aims to send a message to all levels of government, including but not limited to the new administration, that “we stand together in solidarity and we expect elected leaders” to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities, the organisers said.

