Women like Anaarkali of Aarah are taken for granted: director Avinash Das

Debutant filmmaker Avinash Das says women like the protagonist of his upcoming film Anaarkali of Aarah are constantly judged owing to their profession in small cities. The 41-year-old director says female singers, known for their double-meaning songs, continue to lead difficult lives. “Women engaged in this job are often taken for granted.

They are considered of dubious character. Sometimes, these women are also used to such behaviour when they have teased around. They often take it in their stride and shake it off as an occupational hazard,” says Avinash. The director says when such women face adversities, they receive little support from the society. “Unlike Delhi, no one will hold protests for them or sit on a dharna. They will have to handle the situation on their own because they fall under the lowest strata of the society. Nobody fights for Anaarkali, she has to fight for herself.”

Avinash says Swara has done a great job with the character by bringing her resilience and outspoken nature to the performance. “Sonam came along with Swara for the preview of the movie. When the closing credits started rolling, we heard sobs. Turns

out it was Sonam… She loved the film and Swara’s job in it.”

Meanwhile, Swara Bhaskar says UP and Bihar have played a crucial role in her movie career. The actress will next be seen portraying the role of a singer, known for her erotic, double meaning songs in Anaarkali of Aarah. “UP and Bihar are actually making my career. In every big and successful film, I have played characters which are based in the two states. Coincidentally, most of my roles belong to UP and Bihar be it ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ series, ‘Nil Batte Sannata’ or ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’,” says Swara.