Women face discrimination even in small decisions, says Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha, who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming web-series Inside Edge, says that she feels discriminated against as a woman in Indian society. Asked if she experiences any gender-based struggle in the film industry, Richa told IANS: “No, I do not blame Bollywood. But to be honest, as a woman, you have to take all your discriminations based on what men think, right?

“You feel discriminated when realising that even small decisions of daily life (are) controlled by men… for example, as a girl you cannot wear short clothes while travelling by public transport.” She added, “So when you realise that you have to take these small decisions keeping in mind what men think, you know you are in a position of disadvantage. Since Bollywood is in India, where the society limits women’s choices like this, why should we blame only the industry?”

In Inside Edge, Richa is playing the role of an actress who owns a cricket team and is trying hard to protect it from corruption and match-fixing. “My character is very interesting and complex because she goes through a lot, but projects herself to the world as a strong woman whereas inside she is vulnerable at times… She does not cry in public as that is a sign of weakness for women,” Richa said.

Richa feels that while the world of entertainment is changing because of the growth of digital entertainment worldwide, in India, footfalls are going down in theatres.

“Our entertainment tax is high so a majority of the population is going to theatres once in three months. Obviously, that is affecting the cinema business. So, I can see the shift is happening like America, where big studios, filmmakers and stars are doing films as well as web-series… There is nothing wrong in that, the line is blurring,” she said.

“Inside Edge”, featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Angad Bedi, among others, will be live streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.

