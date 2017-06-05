Will Tubelight cross Baahuabli 2’s collection? Here’s what Salman Khan thinks

Salman Khan who is currently on a promotional spree also said that he still gets nervous before the release of his film. (Source: AP) Salman Khan who is currently on a promotional spree also said that he still gets nervous before the release of his film. (Source: AP)

Can Tubelight surpass Dangal and Baahubali 2’s box office collection and surprise fans? Fans on social media are already speculating that Salman Khan’s Tubelight might trump Aamir Khan’s Dangal and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 at the box office. Salman holds different views though. The star, who has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in recent past, doubts that Tubelight will break Baahubali 2’s records. He has his own reasons and logic. In an interview to Firstpost, Salman said that he doubts his film will break Baahubali 2’s record but he doesn’t feel the pressure.

“I doubt that Tubelight will break Baahubali 2’s record because the latter is one of the most freakish films that has been made. Hindi film-goers lapped up the film despite watching a dubbed version of it. It is because of the Hindi cine-goers that they have got these numbers. But as long as nobody loses money, I am fine. I don’t feel the pressure,” the actor was quoted in the report.

Salman who is currently on a promotional spree also said that he still gets nervous before the release of his film. “Yeah, but for different reasons. You do a film, you put in so much of hard work. That’s okay, but the reason that you have signed the film is that you think it will be a sure short hit. Now, the film releases and it is a flop, that means your thinking has gone all wrong, ” the actor told indianexpress.com.

Tubelight will hit theatres on June 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd