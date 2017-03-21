Will Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding forced to change its title?

The delay in Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited film Veere Di Wedding has been the talk of the town. The delay in Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited film Veere Di Wedding has been the talk of the town.

The delay in Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited film Veere Di Wedding has been the talk of the town. The film’ shoot was supposed to begin in mid-2016 only. However, the shooting was delayed after Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her first baby in December. Now, we hear that the film is facing some fresh trouble.

Apparently, another film with a similar title, Veerey Ki Wedding, has worried papa Anil Kapoor, according to a report in Mid-Day. The film stars Jimmy Sheirgill and debutante actor Diljott. Anil Kapoor has written a letter to Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPAA) and has asked for an intervention.

While Kapoors’ claim to have registered the title first, Veerey Ki Wedding director Ashu Trikha insists that they had acquired a copyright and trademark for the film title. Ashu also says that they have registered the title with their association, Indian Film and TV Producers Council. “The association suggests that a trademark supersedes any other registration. Legally, we have supported our title with everything,” Ashu was quoted in the interview. Ashu also said that a major portion of the film has been shot and 80 percent of the film will be completed by next week.

Veerey Ki Wedding co-producer Chandan Bakshi says that IMPAA has given their team a green signal after learning of the trademark and that 80 percent of the film is completed. “Anil will have to choose a new title since shooting is yet to commence for his film. That’s the only way out,” a senior member of IMPAA was quoted as saying. Anil Kapoor has yet to confirm the news.

