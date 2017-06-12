Will Shraddha Kapoor play Farhan Akhtar’s love interest in Mohit Suri’s upcoming film?

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar last appeared together in Rock On 2. Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar last appeared together in Rock On 2.

It has not been a long time since Mohit Suri announced his next project, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Now, it seems he is thinking about casting Shraddha Kapoor as the love interest of Farhan in the film as the actor-director duo have been spending some quality time together. Shraddha recently shared a picture in which she can be seen spending time with Mohit’s squad — his daughter and his pet dogs — which gave rise to assumptions about the actor starring opposite her off-screen rumoured love interest, Farhan.

Shraddha and Farhan’s compatibility made headlines when the two were working on Rock 2, which released in 2016. The two were often spotted together post their film release, which eventually led to rumours about them. Both Farhan and Shraddha have denied that they are dating. Now, it would be interesting to see if Mohit decides to star Shraddha yet again for his film, which is based on a single father.

In an interview to DNA, Mohit spoke about his project. The director said that the script is similar to the 1979 film, The Champ. He revealed, “The story is close to my own relationship with my father, except that the film has boxing as its backdrop. I was eight when my mother passed away, and my father raised me on his own. The story is about the struggle he faced as a single dad at 36.”

Apparently, Farhan has already begun prepping up for the film. Meanwhile, Shraddha has a packed year ahead. She would appear in Haseena: Queen of Mumbai and has already begun prepping up for the most awaited biopic on Saina Nehwal.

