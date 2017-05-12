Will Salman Khan’s Tubelight break Baahubali 2’s records? Kabir Khan gives his honest take

Kabir Khan says he will not take the pressure, and doesn’t think about the records that Baahubali 2 has broken so far. Kabir Khan says he will not take the pressure, and doesn’t think about the records that Baahubali 2 has broken so far.

SS Rajamouli’s epic Bahubali 2 has broken all records at the box office and is touted as the benchmark for the commercial success of any Indian film. So, it’s natural for any filmmaker to feel the pressure. But Kabir Khan does not share this view. The director is gearing up for the release of superstar Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight and the question on everyone’s mind is whether it will beat Baahubali 2’s collections.

Kabir, however, believes that it is best to stay away from this pressure. “We can’t take pressure of Baahubali 2. If our film makes that much, it will be great but we are not moving ahead with that pressure in mind,” he told reporters here at a special preview of the first song of Tubelight called Radio song. The film’s music marks the reunion of the successful duo of Pritam and Amitabh Bhatcharya.

At the event, Kabir was also asked about the striking similarities the film’s teaser has with the 2015 American war film, Little Boy. The director admitted that Tubelight is indeed an adaptation of the movie. “The film is an official adaptation of this small American film, Little Boy. We bought its short rights. We like the idea of the story. Of course the film is different. But we wanted to adapt it in our historical context, in the context of the movie,” Kabir said.

Also read | Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif photobombs Salman Khan in this adorable photo

The preview of the song, titled “Sajan Radio”, was also attended by Pritam, Amitabh, Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony Music India, and Amar Butala, COO at Salman Khan Films. The track has been sung by Amit Mishra (of “Bulleya” fame) and Kamaal Khan. The celebratory song, which might remind one of Salman’s “Selfie Le Le”, has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

The song will officially release on May 16. Salman and Kabir, along with the film’s team, will unveil the song in Dubai. Tubelight lands in theatres on Eid, June 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd