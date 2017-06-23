Will Salman Khan’s Tubelight box office suffer as it releases during Ramzan?

Tubelight which is set in the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war has got the widest release ever for a Hindi movie. Tubelight which is set in the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war has got the widest release ever for a Hindi movie.

Salman Khan’s films have a tradition of releasing around Eid. The actor saw some of his biggest blockbusters of his career in recent years including Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg and Wanted. The tradition started ever since Salman’s film Wanted that was released on Eid became an overnight success. Salman Khan has had enjoyed a cent percent success rate with all his films releasing around Eid ever since. Only in 2013, Salman didn’t have an Eid release.

But, this time around Tubelight has been released during Ramzan, two days ahead of Eid. This could leave a huge dent in Tubelight’s weekend box office collections. Salman’s last film Sultan, which was released a day ahead of Eid, amassed an impressive Rs 36.54 crore on an opening day. However, during Sultan the announcement of Eid being celebrated on Thursday and not Wednesday when the film released came out at the last minute. Thanks to this, the film earned the record amount thanks to advance bookings.

Film distributor Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com that release of the film during Ramzan can dampen the box office prospects of the film on its opening day. “The one thing we really need to focus on is the fact that the film is releasing during Ramzan and not Eid. This year, Eid has fallen on Monday. Over the years, it has been seen that the footfall during Ramzan is not much. So, the film will earn anywhere around Rs 25-Rs 30 crore. But the original boost for the film will happen on Eid with around Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore earning in a single day. So, while the film might just earn Rs 90 crore in the entire weekend, Monday aka Eid business will change the entire box office scenario for the film. It is very similar to what had happened during Salman’s film, Wanted. Even that film released during Ramzan but during Eid, it earned so much that there was no looking back,” Akshaye told indianexpress.

Tubelight which is set in the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war has got the widest release ever for a Hindi movie. The film was released on 5550 screens worldwide including 4350 screens in the domestic market and 1200 screens in the overseas market.

