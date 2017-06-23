Latest News

Will Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return in third part of Tiger franchise? It’s still a maybe

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film, Tiger Zinda Hai, is going to see the duo together on screen after a long wait of five years. Though nothing has been finalised, recent reports say that the two are also thinking of reprising their roles for the third part for Ek Tha Tiger franchise.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2017 3:08 pm
salman khan, katrina kaif, salman katrina, salman katrina photos, tiger zinda hai Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai in December.
After Ek Tha Tiger’s exemplary success, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been busy prepping up for their power-packed performances in Tiger Zinda Hai, its sequel. Director Ali Abbas is leaving no stone upturned to ensure that this film is one-up in the action department to its first iteration, Ek Tha Tiger. Now according to the latest reports, Salman and Katrina may even go a step further and give their fans a third film in the Tiger franchise. Yes, you heard that right.

A source close to the sets told DNA, “Aditya Chopra and Salman have spoken about taking forward the Tiger franchise and end it with a third part. The main team remains the same. As of now, the plan is for Ali Abbas Zafar, who’s directing Tiger Zinda Hai, to helm the third part, too.” He says that just like Tiger Zinda Hai is being taken forward from Ek Tha Tiger’s ending, the third film will be a continuation of the sequel. He also added, “The ending of Tiger Zinda Hai is being designed in a way that it leaves room for another, most probably the final sequel. It will be a fresh story with newer characters and a bigger adventure, and will culminate the series.” Reports are the team is looking for a good script and an idea that clicks. However, Yash Raj Films has refuted the claims and said that there are no plans yet for the third part. It seems, as of now, Ek Tha Tiger 3 is still an open-ended question.

Well, it will definitely be interesting to see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger Zinda Hai after a long wait of five years. The two were in a romantic relationship a few years ago. Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release on December 22 and we are eagerly waiting for more details on the release.

