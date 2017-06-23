Will Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return in third part of Tiger franchise? It’s still a maybe

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai in December. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai in December.

After Ek Tha Tiger’s exemplary success, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been busy prepping up for their power-packed performances in Tiger Zinda Hai, its sequel. Director Ali Abbas is leaving no stone upturned to ensure that this film is one-up in the action department to its first iteration, Ek Tha Tiger. Now according to the latest reports, Salman and Katrina may even go a step further and give their fans a third film in the Tiger franchise. Yes, you heard that right.

A source close to the sets told DNA, “Aditya Chopra and Salman have spoken about taking forward the Tiger franchise and end it with a third part. The main team remains the same. As of now, the plan is for Ali Abbas Zafar, who’s directing Tiger Zinda Hai, to helm the third part, too.” He says that just like Tiger Zinda Hai is being taken forward from Ek Tha Tiger’s ending, the third film will be a continuation of the sequel. He also added, “The ending of Tiger Zinda Hai is being designed in a way that it leaves room for another, most probably the final sequel. It will be a fresh story with newer characters and a bigger adventure, and will culminate the series.” Reports are the team is looking for a good script and an idea that clicks. However, Yash Raj Films has refuted the claims and said that there are no plans yet for the third part. It seems, as of now, Ek Tha Tiger 3 is still an open-ended question.

Here are a few stills from Tiger Zinda Hai shoots:

Well, it will definitely be interesting to see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger Zinda Hai after a long wait of five years. The two were in a romantic relationship a few years ago. Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release on December 22 and we are eagerly waiting for more details on the release.

