Will revisit my own struggles while playing Nargis: Manisha Koirala

Cancer survivor actress Manisha Koirala said she would be revisiting a lot of moments of her own life while playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis in a forthcoming biopic. Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died in the year 1981.

“Whenever I see a cancer patient today it is like reliving the moment. I am affected in any which ways. When I will be performing that (Nargis Dutt’s role)…I am yet to start shoot, of course I will be revisiting that,” Manisha told reporters here at an event. She was speaking at the launch of a social campaign – ‘My Hair for Cancer’ – an initiative by Nargis Dutt Foundation and hair care brand Richfeel. Sanjay’s sister, former MP Priya Dutt was also present at the event. “It is a great opportunity and honour to be playing Nargis Dutt ji on-screen. She is a legendary figure. I hope I do justice to the chance that is given to me. We did couple if look test and I think we have got closer to the look both in short or long hair. I am excited and kicked about it,” the 46-year-old actress added.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani the biopic stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Apart from the Dutt biopic, Manisha is also working on some other projects and will soon make the official announcement. “There are other films that I am doing and as and when we go ahead the producers will announce it. Also, as far as health is concerned I would want to do a chat show about it. I am glued to understand health and human body. If that comes my way I will do it.”

Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After fighting the dreaded disease and winning the battle, she is now actively involved in spreading cancer awareness. She said the period when she was diagnosed with cancer was the turning point of her life. “After that lot of things changed. I understood the importance of health and life and I connected with my soul. I think a person does become weak mentally and emotionally with any disease. But even in that time also one should be strong. I believe in the divine…we all have the strength and courage within us we just have to look for it.”

Manisha revealed that she was inspired by people who were cancer survivors like model-actress Lisa Ray.

