Why should Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra link-up rumours take away from her work, asks mother Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan asks why can’t Alia Bhatt have a nice social life. Soni Razdan asks why can’t Alia Bhatt have a nice social life.

Actor Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan says rumours surrounding her daughter and actor Sidharth Malhotra’s equation do not worry her. Soni, who is making her comeback on television with Star Plus’ “Love Ka Intezar” next month, says Alia is a hard-working actor and no relationship will affect her passion for acting.

“Why should it (link-up) take away from her work? Why should any friendship take away from her hard work. Nobody is saying she is wasting her time with Sidharth and coming late on the sets or going early. She loves her work, she is a confident and hard-working girl. She is a young, normal girl. When she is free, it is her choice how she spends her time. Who she goes out with is her prerogative. Why can’t she have a nice social life?” Soni told PTI.

Also see| At Priyanka Chopra’s homecoming bash, the focus is on Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra

The 60-year-old actress says Alia does discuss her personal life with her, but marriage is something which is not at all their focus right now as the young star is busy making her mark in films. “Alia has been very busy with her work. The last thing we will be talking at this point in her career will be about marriage. I am sure she has got no such idea in her head. It is very far from the topic of conversation. It is a topic you talk about when it is time,” Soni says.

Recently, Alia was spotted with Sidharth Malhotra at Priyanka Chopra’s homecoming party. What gave all their fans an aww moment was when the duo alighted from the car and Sid was seen opening the door for Alia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now