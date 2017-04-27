Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? Baahubali 2 mystery solved

Baahubali: The Conclusion is just a day away from release. Baahubali: The Conclusion is just a day away from release.

Baahubali 2 is going to solve a mystery which had the whole of India impatient and agog: Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? As Baahubali 2 gets its world premiere today with fancy gold-and-red invitation cards already out, we can bet social media will buzzing with why Kattappa took the sword and plunged it in Baahubali’s back. In case you want to wait till you watch the movie, this piece is not for you (Spoiler alert).

Two years and an impatient country is finally getting its answers: Baahubali was killed by Kattappa for a very important reason and it will blow your mind. According to a senior censor board member who watched the film, the reason will leave audience “stunned and disbelieving”. While the member refused to give away the reason, he has said in an interview to DNA, “The stunts, the spectacle,and the performances are superior to Fast & Furious 8. Audiences will come away very happy, but also very sad.”

Meanwhile, people on social media are not so reticent. A message which is going viral has this to say about the reason behind why Kattappa killed Baahubali, “Baahubali seen… leaked from Dubai premier… kattappa stabbed Baahubali to protect him from curse of goddess Maheshwari to turn into a stone statue in the battlefield… and he was alive… it’s a suspense… good watch…” Indianexpress.com cannot independently confirm the veracity of this message.

Meanwhile, there are many fan theories which may have come very close to the truth. In fact, even SS Rajamouli accepted as much recently.

Here are some of the fan theories floating around…

Kattappa killed Baahubali because Bhallaladeva asked him to

Baahubali stood against his kingdom to marry Devasena, so he left Mahishmati and seeing this as a threat, the newly appointed King Bhallaladeva wanted him dead. Kattappa killed Baahubali because it was his duty to secure the king of Mahishmati and he ia a slave of the throne as he said in Baahubali 1.

Was Devasena the reason?

The real reason is Bhallala’s wife.She turned Mahishmati and Sivagami against Baahubali and Devasena who left the kingdom. Once Bhallala becomes king, he orders Kattappa, a loyal servant of throne, to kill Baahubali.

Did Sivagami play a role in Baahubali’s death?

Kattappa (played by Sathyaraj) is loyal army chief of Mahishmati kingdom. Kattappa’s ancestors have sworn to obey the orders of the Mahishmati king. Not just Kattappa, but everyone born in this kingdom be it his ancestors or the generations that would follow are meant to serve the Mahishmati royals. Once Baahubali becomes the emperor of the kingdom, he falls in love with certain Devasena (played by Anushka Shetty). The twist in the tale is that Bhallaladeva (played by Rana Daggubati) is also in love with Devasena. According to the instructions of Rajmata Shivagami (played by Ramya Krishnan), whoever marries Devasena will have to leave the empire and will be exiled. Baahubali agrees to this condition and decides to marry Devasena and leave Mahishmati kingdom.So Bhallaladeva becomes the king and orders Kattappa to kill Bahubali!

Also read | Baahubali 2 first review out from UAE and the critic is awed by everything

What role does ‘Antaryudh’ play

Sivagami confesses her sins in the first part. Was the sin Baahubali’s killing? In Baahubali 2’s trailer, a shocked Sivagami says ‘Antaryudh’ or civil war. Did she get get Baahubali killed to avoid this ‘Antaryudh’ and later realised that she was wrong?

Baahubali died so that Shiva can live

Kattappa killed Bahubali because Bhalladeva gave Kattapa two choices — either save Shiva and Devasena or save Baahubali. So kattapa decided to save Baahubali’s son as the future of Mahishmati.

Also read | Baahubali 2 box office collection breaks Dangal record with 1 million online tickets sold in 24 hours

Baahubali is still alive

Baahubali is still alive and will be revealed in Baahubali 2. Many believe that Baahubali was kidnapped by Bhallaladeva or is in hiding somewhere and will reveal himself at an opportune time.

Did Baahubali ask Kattappa to kill him?

“Amrendra Baahubali yaani mai Mahishmati Ke Asankhya Prajaa Aur Unke Dhan Maan Aur Praan Ki Raksha Karunga Aur Iske liye Apne Praano Ki Aahuti Bhi Deni Pade Toh Mai Piche Nahi Hatunga,” is Baahubali’s oath. Did he ask Kattappa to kill him for Mahishmati’s sake or to avoid an internal war?

But as proof of plain common sense, this theory takes our breath away…

If Kattappa hadn’t killed Baahubali, how would have Rajamouli made Baahubali 2?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 4:48 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd