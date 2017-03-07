Why is Sushmita Sen still single? The actor’s reply is spot on

Sushmita Sen: Why not? I am secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another’s choice, whatever it may be. Sushmita Sen: Why not? I am secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another’s choice, whatever it may be.

Sushmita Sen never shied away from breaking norms. The actor always followed her instincts and broken the rules. Even when she adopted two girls and decided to become a single parent, the actor was questioned for her decision. The fact that she has chosen to stay single has also drawn a lot of attention. Sushmita recently shared an Instagram post that throws light on her relationship status. In this simple post, the actor has given an epic answer to all those who might have questioned her singledom.

She wrote, “Why not? I am secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another’s choice, whatever it may be. After all, singles or doubles, we play to win. As for me let’s just say, ‘I am yet to meet that sire, who loves to play with fire.”

Sushmita may not be seen in films anymore, but she is quite active in doing things that she likes. When she was recently asked about if looks matter in the film industry, here’s what actor told IANS, “No, I don’t agree with that, not today…if you had asked me this when I joined the film industry, I would have said a resounding yes! but at this stage, when you look at an English Vinglish, you look at Sridevi, you think wow.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma film sold for Rs 125 crore?

The actor also said that it would be a tragedy if an actor’s career gets over at the age of 25. “It is a beautiful thing to grow and then to depict that in cinema…So I, disagree with that… We are definitely headed in the right direction and there are a roll and a script for everyone…We just need the right directors to come up with them,” she added.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd