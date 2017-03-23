Why Anushka Sharma let go of her singing debut in Phillauri

Anushka Sharma would have very well joined the club of actresses-turned-singers with her version of Naughty Billo in Phillauri. Anushka Sharma would have very well joined the club of actresses-turned-singers with her version of Naughty Billo in Phillauri.

Anushka Sharma would have very well joined the club of actresses-turned-singers had she decided to retain her version of Naughty Billo in Phillauri. The film’s music director, Shashwat Sachdev, has revealed that the party track, which features Shilpi Paul as the female vocalist, was first recorded in Anushka’s voice, but the actor asked him to discard it. “We were in the studio and when she asked me to make her hear the song, I told her we don’t have a vocalist yet. So, she decided to sing along with me in the studio just so that we know how the song has shaped up. It was a spontaneous decision. I recorded that. Later, when I made others listen to it, everyone loved it. I told Anushka ma’am that this should be the final version but she didn’t like it. She told me, ‘I am not a singer. I sang in jest. Please take someone else’,” Shashwat told indianexpress.com in an interview.

That’s how Shilpi got her Bollywood debut song. Shashwat says Anushka was, in fact, quite keen on getting a new voice for the song, which also has vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Nakash Aziz.

“Her view was that she is not anyway interested in pursuing it, but the song might become a big break for some aspiring singer. Hence, she said that we should go for some new voice,” said the music composer, who himself makes his Bollywood debut with the movie.

While the music of Phillauri has been making the right noise, it is yet to be seen if the film hits the right chords with the audience.

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal and co-produced by Anushka under her Clean Slate Films, the film also stars Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada. It arrives in theatres tomorrow.

