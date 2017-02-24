Why Amitabh Bachchan’s mother didn’t want him to become a poet like his father

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan lauded Amaan and Ayaan and congratulated their father for inculcating traditional values in them. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan lauded Amaan and Ayaan and congratulated their father for inculcating traditional values in them.

Amitabh Bachchan launched Saregama’s ‘Journey Rabab to Sarod’ by Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, sons of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on Thursday evening and shared his love for music, and told us that he listens to music in his car while driving and even at the gymnasium.

Last evening was dedicated to classical music. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan lauded Amaan and Ayaan and congratulated their father for inculcating traditional values in them. At the launch, Amitabh praised the two new brand ambassadors of Indian classical music and their father for incorporating the love for music by saying, “I feel really special today to be a part of this event. Both Amaan and Ayaan were introduced to me by their father Amjad Ali Khan as toddlers many years ago, and today to see them as masters of their craft by eminent Amjad Ali Khan is truly a wonderful journey.”

Bachchan also spoke about the importance of following tradition and carrying the torch forward saying, “Following traditions is a wonderful aspect of our society and culture. It is good to see that kids carry forward the legacy of their generation. I am seeing this in form of both these young men, and I hope they take it forward with their kids as well.”

Amitabh Bachchan at the launch of Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash’s new album “Journey: Rabab to Sarod”. See pics

As he was talking about taking forward parents’ legacies, the actor got nostalgic and shared how someone asked his mother Teji Bachchan if Amitabh Bachchan would also become a poet like his father. Her reply was, “One poet in the family is enough!”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd