Why Akshay Kumar didn’t prepare for Jolly LLB 2 and other jolly good stories

One does not need proof to convince Bollywood audience that Akshay Kumar is one of the best superstars who has a sixth sense that helps him choose the right scripts. With Jolly LLB 2, Akshay again seems to have some interesting content to offer. The actor and his co-star Huma Qureshi hold forth on the film, Lucknow and working with each other.

Akshay Kumar on prepping for Jolly’s role

“Actually I didn’t prepare much for this role. I am from North India, so my dialect was quite like the people of UP. Also in Jolly LLB, Arshad Warsi had created an image of the character, so I knew how to play my role. He made it very easy for me. Also, the director was a political journalist once. He has seen this world with his own eyes, so he made it very easy for me. I didn’t meet any lawyers, I just followed Subhash Kapoor.”

On High Court ordering cuts in Jolly LLB 2

“The court had a problem with one scene only. For that one scene, the court wanted four cuts which have been done and we are ready to release the film on February 10. The matter was solved yesterday (Monday) evening.”

On the action in Jolly LLB 2

“The action in this film is the kind you witness inside a court. It’s more of a verbal action kind of a film. There are ‘tu tu main main’ moments, the kind of silly arguments people have with each other. This film is very realistic.”

On heroines getting a raw deal in Akshay’s films

It is thought that the actress who shares the screen with Akshay gets overshadowed. But Huma Qureshi claimed she never had any such feelings. “I didn’t feel ignored at all while shooting with Akshay Kumar,” she said. To which Akshay laughingly said, “You’re trying hard that no heroines ever come to work with me. In Housefull, I worked with three actresses, were they all ignored? You want to know all I did for Huma’s character while shooting the film? I used to make a peg for her, get food for her, give her massages sometimes, what more can I do?”

Huma on her character Pushpa in Jolly LLB 2

“Actually they made Jolly LLB 2 so that men run away at the sight of me. My character is very dominating and she makes her husband do all the chores.” Talking about her favourite Akshay film, Huma said, “I love a lot of Akshay’s films but Jolly LLB2 is my favourite. It’s one of his best performances. I am not saying this because I am here to promote the film.”

On shooting in Lucknow

It’s impossible to talk about Jolly LLB 2 and not mention Lucknow. The Airlift actor said, “I had a lot of fun while shooting in Lucknow. We never faced any issue while shooting in the city. Everything ran smoothly, we got our legal permits and everything on time. I felt Lucknow is a very friendly place to shoot. Even while shooting for Toilet Ek Prem Katha in Mathura I did not face any kind of problems.”

Akshay on problems judiciary faces

“One of the messages in the film is, since we do not have many judges here, cases in courts are often pending and they remain like that for 12-14 years. I would obviously want cases to be solved within 2-3 years. In the US, around 117-127 judges involve themselves in 10 lakh cases. So based on figure and facts if we have more judges the system will run faster. We have also shown other aspects of the judiciary but this is one of the messages we have shown in the film.”

