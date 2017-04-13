Who’s the Fairest of Them All?

Abhay Deol. Abhay Deol.

Over the last few months the film industry has been breaking its silence on a range of issues. Abhay Deol (pictured) is the latest to join the brigade. On Wednesday, the actor shared a series of posts on his Facebook page, highlighting the rampant racism prevalent in our country by pointing out that the most loved filmstars are only too happy to sell fairness creams. The posts have already gone viral.

Deol’s posts come days after BJP leader Tarun Vijay, participating in a TV discussion, commented that Indians cannot be called racists as they live with black people from South India. Deol proceeded to name and shame his colleagues by sharing images of the filmstars who sell FMCG products aimed at skin lightening.

Deol shared posts with advertisements of actors John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, among others. Quoting from Khan’s ad, he wrote, “And King Khan himself asking you: (Translated) ‘Being a man why are you still using a women’s fairness cream!?’ He’s clearly trying to make you a man. Becoming whiter in the process is just a side effect.”

The firebrand actor — who has been a poster boy of independent Hindi cinema with films such as Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and Dev.D to his credit — also went on to laud his colleagues Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor who turned down offers to do such advertisements.

He especially marked out the effort made by actor-director Nandita Das to create awareness on the subject. About her, Deol wrote with a note of sarcasm: “Silly Nandita trying to teach us that Black is also beautiful. Doesn’t she know that we already know that? Why else would we be so accepting of people from the south*? What’s that? She’s from Orissa? Can we include that in the southern belt of states?” Deol then proceeded to explain that his reference to the ‘south’ was in response to “a comment made by a politician on TV”.

While Deol’s choice of films often represents his liberal stand on a number of subjects, the 41-year-old has also spoken up on certain issues in the past. Last year, in October, he spoke regarding Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. He was against the industry’s move to ban Pakistani artistes, under pressure from politicians. At an event, Deol had said, “If you want to ban anything to do with Pakistan, then go the distance. Don’t just ban filmmakers. Why are you doing a half-hearted job? Ban the business dealings, the import,

the export.”

