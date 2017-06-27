Who would star in Harry Potter’s Bollywood spin-off? Harry, Ron, Hermione, here’s our dream cast, see photos

What if Harry Potter was set in Bollywood. What if Harry Potter was set in Bollywood.

It has been six years since the last Harry Potter movie released and 20 since first book came out but the magic has sure lived on. And no doubt the credit for that goes to JK Rowling, for she created a universe so memorable, so spellbinding and yet so complete in itself that it lingers in our minds even after such a long time. On the 20th anniversary of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone’s publish date, it is the perfect time to revisit those memories, to take a dive in the Pensieve but this time with a little bit of Bollywood in it.

We have all been one or more of the characters of Rowling’s world at some time in our lives. Now the crazy Potterheads that we are, we cannot help but wonder if the movies were set in Bollywood, which celebrities would make it to the cast and what characters would they play. Here’s what we think.

From the moment Daniel Radcliffe was told, “You’re a wizard, Harry,” we haven’t been able to look away from the poor Privet Drive boy who went on an adventure ride, that too for a lifetime. Well, believe it or not, Ishaan Khattar has all that it takes to be the boy who lived. Yes, we are talking about Shahid Kapoor’s brother who is all set to make a debut in a Majid Majidi film. From standing up for the truth to not letting success get to his head, it would be interesting seeing this newbie live up to the legend.

Coming to Ron Weasley, Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel seems like the perfect choice to replace Rupert Grint. Despite being considered a sidekick to Harry, Ron’s character definitely shines through. Mixed with his sarcasm and badass comments, he is one of the most relatable characters of Rowling. Patel’s roles in Lion, Slumdog and The Man Who Knew Infinity are sure proof of his excellent acting skills and his goofballery seems just about right for Ron.

Dear Zindagi actor Alia Bhatt has made a name for herself as an impeccable actor in such a little time. And we think she could play the character of Hermione Granger well. However, Alia’s naming the wrong President on National Television doesn’t seem to be in accord with Hermione’s infallible wit and intelligence. But we are sure Alia can pull this off, there is no doubt she is a great actor and can live up to Emma Watson’s standards.

Sanjay Dutt as Voldemort or He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named would definitely be the show-stopper in this Bollywood spin-off. Remember his look from Agneepath, doesn’t his bald-no eyebrows avatar look awfully similar to the evil lord? He would have to lose his nose for this one though.

Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts without whom Harry wouldn’t have been successful in defeating Voldemort and whose quotes we still live by, would obviously be played by none other than Naseeruddin Shah. No points for guessing that one! Recently the news of Naseeruddin refusing to audition for the role after the original actor Richard Harris died had taken the internet by the storm.

Who would’ve thought the Haider actor Kay Kay Menon could look so similar to Professor Snape but in his recent appearances at an award show, he seemed like a total doppelganger of Snape. Also, given his acting skills, we’re sure he would do total justice to the role.

If anybody could do justice to Draco Malfoy, it has to be Ranveer Singh. We have seen enough of his acting skills to know that he will ace as the bully who has a change of heart.

While for the rest of the cast, Shahid Kapoor would do justice playing a double role as Fred and George Weasley. As for Luna Lovegood, Kalki Koechlin seems perfect for the role while Kunal Kapoor as Sirius Black and Ratna Pathak Shah as Minerva would be suitable for the role.

It would be more than interesting to see the B-town go crazy on the sets of this classic movie series, we hope that some filmmaker takes up the project real quick.

