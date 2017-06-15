Who is Shubhra Shetty? Details of Anurag Kashyap’s 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap with his new girlfriend, Shubhra Shetty. Anurag Kashyap with his new girlfriend, Shubhra Shetty.

Ever since the pictures of Anurag Kashyap and his new girlfriend have surfaced online, people can’t stop talking about their feisty relationship and are even criticising the director for dating a girl almost 20 years younger to him. But if you are wondering who his girlfriend is and wish to know more about her, we are here with all the details. The young girl is Shubhra Shetty and she works at Phantom Films, Anurag’s production house.

Shubhra has studied Mass Communications from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. Her Facebook posts tell us that she is a cat person and believes in veganism. Just like Anurag, Shubhra is also in full support of unconventional cinema as seen in her posts promoting Udta Punjab, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Google’s documentary India In a Day. She was also actively involved in the production of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab, standing by Anurag in all the controversies around the film. She is also an ardent fan of the popular TV series, F.R.I.E.N.D.S and apparently loves travelling, she has been to popular destinations like France, New York and Goa and has also tried her hands at cliff-diving.

The two love birds were first spotted in New York sparking off rumours of their alleged relationship. Anurag’s daughter Aaliya was also seen hanging out with the couple. Shubhra was also spotted at Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena’s marriage celebrations with Anurag and is said to be a regular at such parties.

