Who is Shera? Salman Khan’s bodyguard to keep Justin Bieber safe in India

Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera will be handling the security details of Justin Bieber’s visit to India. Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera will be handling the security details of Justin Bieber’s visit to India.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera aka Gurmeet Singh was recently in the news for assaulting someone. Post that eveything about Shera was in the spotlight. From the fact that he had to give up his turban to guard the man he calls Maalik, to the fact that Salman Khan dedicated the movie Bodyguard to him, we get to know all. Pop singer Justin Bieber is going to be in the country for seven days, and Salman’s man Shera will be handling all the security details. Apparently, he will be with the star and make sure that his concert in Mumbai and his stay in Delhi, Jaipur and Agra goes without a hitch.

The Sultan star himself confimed the news to HT and said, “The Khan family and I are very happy for Shera. There’s no need for any artist to be worried when Shera is around. He is very reliable and a complete no-nonsense person. A thorough professional, he is one of the finest in India and I swear by him.”

Shera on the other hand states, “It is an honor to be associated with a name like Justin Bieber. I was specially called in after my profile was screened and vetted by the international agents. In the past, I have handled international artistes the likes of Micheal Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Paris Hilton, Shaggy, Peter Andre, Diana King, Whitfield, UB40, Slash, Keanu Reeves, U2. I am very impressed with how fool-proof and detailed the security guidelines have been. This will be one of my most challenging assignments till date and I will ensure Justin Bieber has no complaints whatsoever.”

Well, it’s no wonder that Bhai is so confident. After all, Shera has been with Salman for a long time now. Instances like Shera running in front of Sallu’s car for 2 km just to clear the way got the star and his security closer. The star might be protected by a host of bodyguards while he is in the country, but it is also well known that Shera is the one Salman goes to even today when he has to travel abroad.

Also read | Justin Bieber India tour: Private jet, Rolls Royce, Z+ security, ping pong table and no autographs… here’s everything Bieber wants

With a man as dedicated as Shera, Justin Bieber has no need to worry about security in India. He can instead relax and enjoy the visit to the country. The concert, which is part of Justin’s Purpose World Tour will take place on May 10 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai and artiste Alan Walker will be the opening act. DJ Zaeden and Sartek and will also be performing at the concert.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd