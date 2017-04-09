Who is Sachin Joshi? The man who bought Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher villa has acted opposite Sunny Leone too

Sachin Joshi is also a businessman and his latest claim to fame is buying Vijay Mallya’s iconic Kingfisher villa. Sachin Joshi is also a businessman and his latest claim to fame is buying Vijay Mallya’s iconic Kingfisher villa.

Bollywood fans may remember Sachin Joshi as the actor in the clearly forgettable Aazaan, Mumbai Mirror and the Sunny Leone-starrer Jackpot but there is more to him than just his filmography. This actor-producer is also a businessman and his latest claim to fame is buying Vijay Mallya’s iconic Kingfisher villa. Here is more about the man who now owns the Goa property.

The villa went for a little over the last reserve price of Rs 73 crore. While SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya confirmed that Mallya’s villa has been sold, she did not divulge the name of the buyer. The news, however, was out that the villa, which once hosted mega parties, now belongs to Sachin Joshi, who is the Vice Chairman of JMJ group of companies. His website says that he owns a gamut of businesses ranging from fitness centres to real estate to health spas.

He also owns Viking Media and Entertainment and has starred in Hindi movies including Aazaan, Mumbai Mirror and Jackpot. His debut film Aazaan, which came out in 2011, had him as a RAW officer. The film however sank without a trace. The next was 2013 film Mumbai Mirror that also had Prakash Raj, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aditya Pancholi. The same year we even saw his film Jackpot opposite Sunny Leone and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was panned and failed to work.

Also Read: Baahubali 2: Drama between all characters is its main element, says SS Rajamouli ahead of Tamil audio release

The actor’s fate in Tamil films was not too different. The actor made his Telugu film debut with Mounamelanoyi and went on to work in Ninu Chudaka Nenundalenu and Orey Pandu. With box office staying cold to all of them, he acquired the rights of Aashiqui 2 and made a Telugu version where he reprised Aditya Roy Kapur’s role of a rockstar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd