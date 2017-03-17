Who is Priya Sachdev whom Karisma Kapoor’s ex Sunjay Kapur is marrying

Sunjay Kapur is marrying Priya Sachdev who did a host of ad campaigns, including one with Kareena Kapoor. Sunjay Kapur is marrying Priya Sachdev who did a host of ad campaigns, including one with Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur went through an acrimonious battle for years before they finally got a divorce in June last year. They were married for 13 years. Sunjay is ready to start the next chapter in his life and will be marrying Delhi-based Priya Sachdev in April this year. According to a Times of India report, the two will get married in New York in the presence of a few close friends and family members. “Both Sunjay and his family do not want to talk about the wedding. The divorce battle wasn’t easy for them. It will be just a civil ceremony in New York and only close friends who have known Sunjay and the family for years are aware of this,” the report quoted a source as saying.

For those who are asking about Priya, she is a Delhiite who made quite a splash when she married US-based hotelier Sant Chatwal’s son, Vikram. The big, fat wedding happened in Udaipur with New York’s jet-set present but the marriage didn’t last long and Priya returned from New York. Just like Sunjay, Priya belongs to a well-known business family of Delhi. Her dad ran a garment export business and a large auto dealership. A London School of Economics (LSE) graduate, she worked as an investment banker for a year. However, her heart was set on modelling and acting.

Priya did a host of ad campaigns including one with Kareena Kapoor.

She also had a small appearance in Uday Chopra, Tanisha Mukherjee’s Neal ‘n’ Nikki.

She was also seen in Jazzy B’s music video, Soniye.

So by now you know a few lesser known facts about Sanjay Kapur’s bride-to-be, Priya Sachdev!

