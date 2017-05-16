Who is playing Maanayata Dutt in Sanjay Dutt biopic? Here is the truth

Dia Mirza has already finished her portion in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which is set to release this Christmas. Dia Mirza has already finished her portion in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which is set to release this Christmas.

Among the few things certain about actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is its lead casting, Ranbir Kapoor playing the actor’s role and Dia Mirza as his wife Maanayata, or so the audience believed. A few hours ago, a media report surfaced claiming a new actress has been roped in to play Maanyata.

The report has left not only fans but even the film’s casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, confused. Talking to indianexpress.com, Mukesh said he is clueless about the origin of the story. “Dia is playing Maanayata. I read that story and they even have my name mentioned in it. I don’t know why it is there. There are so many people so they might have confused but for Maanayata it’s Dia,” Mukesh asserted.

Also read | We’ve got the look somewhere closer to Nargis Dutt and I am quite kicked about it: Manisha Koirala

Interestingly, Dia has already finished her portion in the film, which is set to release this Christmas. Dutt (the film’s tentative title) marks the second time Mukesh has collaborated with director Rajkumar Hirani. He previously worked with him on Aamir Khan-led blockbuster, PK.

Talking about Dutt, he said, “I love Rajkumar Hirani. Every time I work with him I grow as a casting director. His brief and scripting is so good, he keeps everyone involved in the process. It is a great experience working with Rajkumar Hirani and also, the script of Dutt is so good.”

Also read| Dia Mirza on Sanjay Dutt biopic: Raju Hirani is family, proud to be part of the film

This, however, does not imply that working on Dutt has been an easy job for the casting director. “It is very difficult to do casting for a biopic. You have to find faces which resemble the real people. So, that makes it tough. If you look at Sanjay Dutt’s life, there are so many people around him, his sisters, friends, brother… So, casting for all has been difficult,” he said.

In Dutt, Paresh Rawal will be seen in the role of Sunil Dutt, while Manisha Koirala is playing Nargis. Actor Sonam Kapoor will be seen as one of Sanjay’s former flames and Vicky Kaushal is portraying one of the actor’s closest friends.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd