Who is Nidhhi Agerwal? The actress of Munna Micheal, here are her best, most beautiful, hot and HQ photos

Tiger Shroff-starrer Munna Micheal is hitting headlines ever since its posters were unveiled, and now after its trailer launch, it is only getting bigger. But if you are wondering who the female lead of the film is and wish to know more about her, we are here with all the details. The young actor is Nidhhi Agerwal. Just the way she introduces herself as a starlet in the film, she is making her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. We already saw a glimpse of her hotness in the film’s new poster where she is seen sitting with Tiger on speakers while Tiger is squishing a bad guy’s head with his foot. We also saw a single poster of Nidhhi few days back, where she is sitting on a throne of men!

Nidhhi Agerwal is a model, who has been born and brought up in Bangalore. She is a beauty pageant and former contestant of Miss Diva 2014. She did her graduation in Business Management and is also trained in Ballet, hip-hop and Belly dancing. She always wanted to be an actor. The 24-year-old is set to play the role of Dolly in Munna Michael, and whatever we saw in the trailer, she looks absolutely stunning.

See Nidhhi Agerwal’s debut film Munna Micheal’s poster:

The fresh face in the industry, Nidhhi Agerwal might just have a few scenes in the promo, but we are really looking forward to seeing more of her in the film. Munna Michael revolves around Tiger’s character and is a love triangle between the three primary characters – that of Tiger, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal. When we are hearing reports of Nawaz dancing in the film, how can Nidhhi be left out? She plays a small town girl, who has ambitions of becoming a big dancer someday. We have seen a few shots of her shaking a leg with Tiger in the film’s trailer and it seems Nidhhi might just pull off a winner. And as she is seen stuck between the hero and the villain, this debutant actor also plays an important role in the film, for sure.

Meanwhile, the actor was in news recently as she was facing trouble in finding a house owing to her single and an actor. She is currently staying with her college friend and her family, and has been searching for a separate house for quite some time now but in vain. A few media reports even suggested that Nidhhi was asked to vacate her flat, but her spokesperson refuted the rumours.

While we wait to see more of Nidhhi Agerwal in Munna Michael’s trailers and songs, before it hits the theaters on July 21, here are some of her best, most beautiful, hot and HQ photos. Have a look.

The dance-action film Munna Micheal has been directed by Sabbir Khan of Baaghi fame. It is predominantly a homage to Michael Jackson and his legacy.

