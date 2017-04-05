Who is Angela Krislinski? The model who ‘lied’ about Hrithik Roshan

Angela Krislinzki wrote an apology letter to Hrithik Roshan. Angela Krislinzki wrote an apology letter to Hrithik Roshan.

Polish-Spanish model-turned-actress Angela Krislinski apologised to Hrithik Roshan on social media after an ‘inconvenience’ occurred to the actor post her interview saying that she has ‘a friend and mentor’ in Hrithik. Hrithik, who had no clue who the model was, asked her on Twitter who she was and why she was lying. But who is Angela Krislinski? The model-turned-actor has shot for three television commercials with Hrithik, one of which is a mobile brand the actor promotes. Maybe during these shoots, the actors might have exchanged some wise words as reported by Angela in an apology letter to her icon. She mentions in the letter that Hrithik advised her to stay focussed on honing her acting skills and nothing would be able to stop.

However, he is not the only one, other actors like Irrfan Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh have also shot for TVCs with this actor for a perfume brand and a magazine respectively. She has also shared some of her videos on Instagram, which proves that she is already a part of the film industry.

Angela started her acting career with south director Puri Jagannath’s 2015 release, Jyothi Lakshmi. She performed a dance number in which she had shared the screen space with legendary Padma Shri actor Brahmanandam. Later, she also performed in Anushka Shetty’s 2016 film Size Zero, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Check out Angela’s TVC videos:

Her biggest achievement as an actor is her film Rogue, which is scheduled for release this week. For the first time, Angela would be on screen as an actor and would romance Ishaan and share the screen space with Mannara Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra. It is during interviews for Rogue when the actor said she keeps Hrithik informed about her career.

Well, the model has apologised to Hrithik when he asked her over social media, ‘who are you and why are you lying?’ She wrote, ““I respect you a lot sir and I am sorry for such misleading headlines. It’s really hurtful. I have admired you as an actor just like millions of others but I have been fortunate enough to work with you in two tvcs. When I say, mentor, I meant some who inspired my life in the right direction.”

Take a look through Angela’s filmy career:

Angela in an interview to DNA spoke about having a huge crush on Hrithik. She was quoted saying, “When I told him about my half-Spanish background, he was reminded about the old-world charm of Valencia and Spain. He was supportive and gave me acting tips.”

Apart from her on-screen work, Angela is also an entrepeneur who found Angel Locks Hair Extentions. And by the way, she has done Masters in Psychology.

