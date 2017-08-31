Who better than Salman Khan to lead Race 3: Saif Ali Khan

Race 3 will star Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Salman Khan and will be helmed by Remo D’Souza. Race 3 will star Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Salman Khan and will be helmed by Remo D’Souza.

Producer Ramesh Taurani made the announcement last week that the successful action franchise Race will move ahead without its original star. He revealed that instead of Saif Ali Khan, it will be Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead. While the news has evoked mixed reactions from the audience, considering Saif’s on screen charm and style complemented the sleek franchise, the actor has a word of praise for his replacement.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming slice-of-life film Chef, Saif shared with the mediapersons that he hasn’t been approached for Race 3 and he believes no one is better than Salman Khan to lead the third installment.

“Ramesh ji told me about this last year that he wants to make Race 3 but as a new movie with a new cast. We spoke about it and I love Ramesh ji. Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck. But I haven’t been approached,” Saif Ali Khan said.

The film will star Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Salman and will be helmed by Remo D’Souza. Jacqueline was also a part of Race 2, which released in 2013.

