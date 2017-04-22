While Sonu Nigam faces flak, Salman Khan and PM Modi pausing their speeches for azaan are going viral. Watch videos

Sonu Nigam azaan row: Salman Khan and PM Modi pausing for azaan videos have gone viral. Sonu Nigam azaan row: Salman Khan and PM Modi pausing for azaan videos have gone viral.

Sonu Nigam’s tweet on azaan propelled a series of debates on social media. While Sonu might have found early morning azaan disturbing, so much so, that he expressed his annoyance on Twitter, there are celebrities who have stopped their press conferences mid-way to show respect for the Muslim prayer. Amidst the controversy that Sonu Nigam invited, two old videos of actor Salman Khan and PM Modi pausing their public addresses for azaan are going viral.

Salman Khan was at the press conference during Bigg Boss 8 promotions in 2014. When Colors CEO Raj Nayak was addressing the media, the actor heard the evening azaan. He quickly gesticulated Raj to stop and ensured that the entire event was paused for about two minutes to show respect to the prayer. This two-year-old clip of Salman Khan has surfaced online and gone viral.

In a similar fashion, another video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up. Going by the video, one can see PM Modi addressing a public rally during an election campaigning, when he paused as soon as he heard the azaan from a nearby mosque, and only resumed his speech after it was over. Certainly, these gestures by Salman and PM Modi are garnering a lot of traction from viewers amidst Sonu Nigam’s tweet row over azaan.

A few days back, a video of Priyanka Chopra also went viral where the actor is expressing her views on azaan. “In Bhopal, the most interesting time of the day is evening when one could hear to the divine Azaan. After pack up, at sunset, I sit on my terrace here where I can listen to Azaan which probably comes from six Masjids. Those five minutes have a strange peace in it. That time of the day is my favourite and the sound of Azaan is like music to my ears,” Priyanka said in the viral video.

