When Vinod Khanna acted with Smriti Irani in a TV series

Legendary actor Vinod Khanna is no more with us. However, through his extended filmography, the actor is for sure to live on forever. But did you know that beyond films, the actor had also done a television series? Well, yes the actor, who was known to win hearts with his charismatic screen presence, made his television debut in the year of 2007. Vinod Khanna appeared as Kashinath in a series called Mere Apne, which used to air on 9X. The series was produced by the extremely popular television actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s production Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was also one of the longest running shows.

Vinod Khanna’s TV serial revolved around a family that stayed together against all odds. The family was headed by Kashinath, played by the actor while Smriti Irani played his daughter-in-law. As soon as the news of Vinod Khanna’s death came out, Smriti took to Twitter to pay her condolences, “Heard about the sad demise of Vinod Khannaji. Kind, considerate, a legend in his own right. Had the honour of producing a series with him. My condolences to his loved ones and prayers so that his soul rests in peace. Vinod ji will truly be missed. Om Shanti”

Watch Vinod Khanna and Smriti Irani’s video:

Although there was news about Khanna’s deteriorating health, his family declined to disclose any information about his disease. Vinod Khanna was suffering from bladder cancer. A source reveals that the actor was battling cancer since six years. After being hospitalised in Mumbai for a couple of weeks, the 70-year-old actor passed away today morning. The funeral is scheduled to take place in the evening.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 3:24 pm

