When Varun Dhawan turned Alia Bhatt into a cute cartoon, see viral pic

Since 2012, when their debut film Student of The Year released, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been winning the hearts of millions. Their cute on-screen and off-screen chemistry has been setting serious BFF goals and relationship goals for all their fans. Recently, the duo got a reason to smile as their latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania emerged as a surprise hit of the year. Also, Alia Bhatt who celebrated her birthday on March 15, could not have asked for a better gift from Badri on her special day. While the entire Bollywood industry wished the new ‘Dulhania’ on her birthday, we were waiting for Varun to wish Alia whom he adores as a friend. And here he is wishing her.

On Thursday, Varun shared a cartoon of Alia and himself and captioned it, “Badri toon @aliaa08 24 years of the dulhania.” What a perfect mix of promoting his film and wishing his friend on her birthday! Earlier during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun and Alia have shared many interesting things about each other. While the two stars were in the Pink city Jaipur, Varun wrote on his social media account, “Badri and Vaidehi are in Jaipur. Also from soty to badri I think @aliaabhatt weighs the same but has grown a lot as an actor,” adding that “She made me write this.”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s tweet here:

Badri toon @aliaa08 24 years of the dulhania pic.twitter.com/wu5WNcDcph — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 16, 2017

The duo, who is famously called ‘Varia’ by their fans, has entertained us in two of their movies Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and now are garnering all their love with their adorable chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. For now, both Alia and Varun have taken a break from work and are enjoying their ‘me’ time. While Alia is up for some cooking classes, Varun is off to Thailand with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

