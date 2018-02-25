When Sridevi said no to Steven Spielberg

Sridevi was called the female Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood, and not for nothing. Sridevi was called the female Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood, and not for nothing.

Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest. She was 54. She was called the female Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood, and not for nothing. Sridevi was not only the most in-demand actress of her time, she also famously made her male co-stars insecure. The actor who made her Bollywood debut with Himmatwala opposite Jeetendra, went on to rule Bollywood for years to come.

In fact, Steven Spielberg, who was making Jurassic Park in 1993, wanted to cast the actress in a small role in the film. She was at the peak of her career and felt the role didn’t meet her stature. Sridevi refused Spielberg and we had to wait all the way till Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a Bollywood heroine to make her mark in Hollywood.

Jurasssic Park went on to become a cult film, with its reboot launched in 2015. How we wish Sridevi would have chosen differently.

However, Jurassic Park was just one in the long list of film Sridevi refused. She also said no to Darr opposite Shah Rukh Khan a few years later. She had told media then, “After Chandni and Lamhe, I feel Darr would have been an ordinary character for me. If I’m playing Shah Rukh Khan’s role, then of course, I would have loved to do it. The character Juhi played was new for her and so it was good for her. But for me, it was something I had done many times before.”

Sridevi’s filmography was long and illustrious. We will really miss you!

