When Shilpa Shetty touched Jackie Chan’s feet

Actress Shilpa Shetty says she is an ardent fan of international action star Jackie Chan and touched his feet out of respect.

“I am not here as Shilpa Shetty the actor or Yoga enthusiast. I am here as an ardent and crazy fan of Jackie Chan, ” Shilpa told reporters here last night at a promotional event of Kung Fu Yoga.

“I believe in life if you think about something from the heart it does manifest. I became an actor due to him. I have never been star struck in my life but only … Jackie Chan. (I) Touched his feet out of respect,” she said.

Shilpa introduced the action star to the media last evening. The 41-year-old actress-producer reveals she learnt karate only because of Chan.

“He is a legendary and biggest action star. He is doing action since 56 years and it’s amazing,” she said.

“I used to wait for outtakes.. I realised if you want to be a legend put in all the hard work. He made all the difficult stunts look easy due to his hard work,” she added.

According to the “Life In A… Metro” actress the best part about Chan’s films is that there is not much blood in the action sequences.