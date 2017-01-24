When Shah Rukh Khan was an usher at Pankaj Udhas concert and got paid Rs 50

Shah Rukh Khan is traveling to Delhi in a train to promote his latest film Raees. Shah Rukh Khan is traveling to Delhi in a train to promote his latest film Raees.

He may be a superstar today but Shah Rukh Khan got his first salary of Rs 50 as he was an usher in a Pankaj Udhas concert. The actor said he got his salary of Rs 50 and boarded a train to Agra.

“I have travelled some long distances when I was younger. I did one, when I got my first earning from Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to Taj Mahal, saved money,” the 51-year-old actor said.

The Fan star said that on his way back, he had pink lassi in a huge glass which messed up with his stomach. “There they used to give this Pink lassi. We were so hungry, we had nothing to eat, but the lassi was big. But I think there was a bumble bee in it. I remember the whole way back from Agra to Delhi I was throwing up.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently travelling to Delhi in a train to promote his latest film Raees, said that he has plans to play some board games and wished his youngest son AbRam was with him tonight.

The Rahul Dholakia-directed crime saga is set to release on January 25. Shah Rukh said his train journeys “have not been as romantic and beautiful as they have been in films” but said his iconic track, ‘Chhaiyaa Chhaiyaa’ was difficult to shoot. “Except me everybody was tied to the train that is exactly why I could do the jumps. The dancers were all tied down that is why it was very difficult.

“The train was running slow. But many times those overhead bridges use to come and there was no communication like how you have those speakers now,” he added. The actor said choreographer Farah Khan and the free carries had a white cloth so that every time they “put it up it meant stop the song and I would just bend down.”

“It was very scary. Because even when you lie down it was like you could literally hear the bridge pass over you. That song was shot guerrilla style. A couple of people inside the train fell. You know the train would stop and suddenly start. It was very difficult or shoot the song. It was fun but difficult,” the actor said.