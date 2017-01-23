When Shah Rukh Khan visited Taj Mahal with his first income

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the richest actors in the world, says he took a train to visit Taj Mahal with his first income. Shah Rukh Khan, one of the richest actors in the world, says he took a train to visit Taj Mahal with his first income.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of the richest actors in the world, says he took a train to visit Taj Mahal with his first income. SRK says he has great memories of train rides, one of which involves coming to Mumbai as well. “I went to Taj Mahal in the train with my first income. When I came to Mumbai for the first time, I didn’t know the train becomes local when it enters the city. I was sitting there on my berth and I didn’t know that so I was scolded by the locals,” Shah Rukh told reporters here.

The 51-year-old addressed media at his residence, Mannat, before boarding a train to Delhi. The “Fan” actor is travelling by August Kranti to the capital for promotions of his latest “Raees”. “I am very happy. Had come to Mumbai first time in a train. I am excited but nervous too because I am going on a train after a long time. This is a long journey but we will have fun, the entire team of ‘Raees’ is here.”

His film “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge” had an iconic train scene with Kajol in the climax. When asked if he knew the sequence would become iconic, Shah Rukh says, “I never thought that. We had very little time to shoot, had to wrap up things quickly. Kajol was running, my hands were stretched out, I didn’t know it would become famous.”

The actor says he is not “nervous” before the release of “Raees”, which hits the screens on January 25. “When people make you a star, there should be expectations. If they don’t have any expectations from me then who else. I am not nervous, the film has substance and popular masala. It is a good mix of both. I feel it’s a good film. People will like